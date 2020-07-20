South Africa

Man linked to Mapiti Matsena's murder arrested, set to appear in court

20 July 2020 - 08:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Gauteng MP and chairperson of the provincial safety and security committee, Mapiti David Matsena, was stabbed to death on Thursday evening.
Image: Gauteng Department of Community Safety

A man linked to the murder of Mapiti Matsena, chairperson of Gauteng's portfolio committee on community safety, was arrested over the weekend and is set to appear in court on Monday, police said.

National police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo said the 29-year-old was initially taken in for questioning during the early hours on Friday.

Following intensive and extensive investigations, the accused has now been charged Matsena's murder, Naidoo said.

Naidoo said Matsena was attacked and stabbed to death at his Doornpoort, Pretoria, home on Thursday evening.

The motive for the murder was unknown.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole applauded officers for the swift arrest.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Court on Monday on a murder charge, and possibly for housebreaking with intention to commit murder.

