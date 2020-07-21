Hluhluwe-iMfolozi park temporarily closed as employee tests positive for Covid-19

The game reserve, which is the oldest nature reserve in Africa, will reopen on August 1.

As of Monday, Ezemvelo opened several of its reserves to the public for self-drive game drives with the exception of five reserves remaining closed until further notice.

“Considering the difference in the landscape and nature of our reserves, the reserves' gates will be opened daily at 6am and closed between 3pm and 5pm. It is mandatory for all people entering our gates and other facilities to be subjected to the Covid-19 screening process and hand sanitisation as per the regulations,” said Ezemvelo.

Visitors will be able to enjoy hikes, boating and self-drives, but the following activities will remain closed: