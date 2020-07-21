Hluhluwe-iMfolozi park temporarily closed as employee tests positive for Covid-19
The Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
On Tuesday Ezemvelo KZN wildlife said the park would be closed to the public from Wednesday.
“The sudden closure follows the quarantining of all staff members based at both Nyalazi and Memorial gates. The quarantining of gate staff is a precautionary measure as it is suspected they might have come into contact with the supervisor who received her positive Covid-19 test result today,” said Ezemvelo.
The game reserve, which is the oldest nature reserve in Africa, will reopen on August 1.
As of Monday, Ezemvelo opened several of its reserves to the public for self-drive game drives with the exception of five reserves remaining closed until further notice.
“Considering the difference in the landscape and nature of our reserves, the reserves' gates will be opened daily at 6am and closed between 3pm and 5pm. It is mandatory for all people entering our gates and other facilities to be subjected to the Covid-19 screening process and hand sanitisation as per the regulations,” said Ezemvelo.
Visitors will be able to enjoy hikes, boating and self-drives, but the following activities will remain closed:
- All accommodation and/or overnight facilities, with the exception of essential services. Necessary permits and documentation must be provided before any person can be allowed to overnight at lodging facilities;
- All camping and/or overnight facilities. All beaches, hides and selected picnic sites;
- All open safari vehicles or game drives, including group buses, except private minibuses with an appropriate limited number of passengers in a vehicle as guided by transportation regulations;
- All conferences, events, and entertainment venues and activities will remain closed;
- Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are prohibited during this level of the lockdown. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed at any of the reserves/resorts during this lockdown period.