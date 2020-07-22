Umlazi magistrate who was soft on child rapists suspended

Controversial Umlazi magistrate Kholeka Bodlani, who is accused of being soft on child rapists, has finally been suspended, a year after the Magistrates' Commission became aware of her “shockingly lenient sentences”.

So far, at least eight of her “glaringly wrong” sentences, some of which saw the rapists walking free with wholly suspended sentences, have been overturned on review by judges in KwaZulu-Natal and several others are in the pipeline.

Bodlani presided over the sexual offences court until late last year when she was assigned to a general court.

However, she was still dealing with part-heard child sexual offences matters.

While the commission put her on terms to say why she should not be suspended in January this year, it failed to act on this and, the Sunday Times reported two weeks ago, she remained on the bench.