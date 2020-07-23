KZN education department lost R4m on undelivered sanitary pads

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education says that it lost more than R4m when sanitary pads were not delivered as part of its sanitary pads programme in 2016/17.

In a media briefing on the investigation into the procurement and distribution of sanitary pads on Thursday, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that the department had launched an investigation after allegations of over-supply and supply to "non-deserving" schools.

“It was established that 388,680 packs were not delivered to the district offices and the head office. A further 64,269 packs were not delivered to schools. These packs are valued at R4,310.40,” said Mshengu, adding that the packs had since been delivered.

The investigation also revealed that the department had procured an excess of 2,702,065 packs of sanitary pads. Mshengu said that they had not quantified the rand value of this but that those pads had also been delivered.

The programme was started by the department in 2016 and it spent a total of R129,799,654 during 2016/17.

“Around April 2017, the department approved the purchase of sanitary pads for 953,122 girl learners at the cost of R54,899,827.20. In August 2017, the department approved and issued a second order for the same number of learners and at the same cost,” said Mshengu.