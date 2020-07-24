N3 freeway closed as smoke from PMB landfill fire still hangs in the air

The N3 outside Pietermaritzburg was forced to close during peak hour traffic on Friday morning because of thick smoke from the city's landfill site that has been on fire since Tuesday.

Motorists were redirected as traffic built up and visibility decreased.

By 9am the road was reopened, however there was still a backlog of traffic.

The Msunduzi Municipality said the fire that had blazed at a landfill site in Hayfields since Tuesday was “under control”, however residents were outraged as the impact lingered in the air.

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha told TimesLIVE on Friday that due to the fog from the Msunduzi river, the neighbouring areas were covered with smoke.

“We are still putting out pockets of fire that are left but everything is under control.”