South Africa

School closures 'regrettable and unjustifiable': SA Human Rights Commission

Mixed reaction to latest efforts to curb spread of Covid-19

24 July 2020 - 08:22 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
There has been mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the closure of public schools. Stock image.
There has been mixed reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the closure of public schools. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says the decision by the government to close schools is “regrettable and unjustifiable”.

“The decision means that by August 24 2020 over 10 million South African children, depending on the grade they are in, will have lost over 50% or 100 scheduled school days as a result of Covid-19 school closures,” the commission said in a statement.

There has been mixed reaction to president Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement about the closure of public schools.

Ramaphosa said on Thursday evening that public schools would close from July 27 to August 24 — but matrics will only take a week off and grade 7s two weeks.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it was pleased that Ramaphosa had responded “partially positively” to calls for schools to close.

The union, however, said the announcement lacked logic or an attempt to convince society with scientific statements.

“The president does not cite the work of epidemiologists who understand when we are reaching the peak of the pandemic, and what that means for decisions to close public schools and not private schools. The president acknowledges that there are differences of opinions without taking the country into his confidence,” the union said.

The Educators Union of SA (Eusa) said while it welcomed the decision to close schools, it said the plan on how schools would reopen lacked “scientific reasoning”.

“We maintain our call that all schools should close until it is safe to reopen. It is sad that we come to this victory [closure of schools] when teachers and learners have already died from the virus and thousands have got infected while at work,” the union said.

The union said the issue of private schools not closing exposed inequalities within the education system.

The Governing Body Foundation noted the announcement with “reservation”.

“We appreciate that the minister consulted widely with stakeholders, including the Governing Body Foundation, to assist her in preparing a report for the president and cabinet,” the foundation said.

“Pressure has been exerted by the teacher unions, supported by some civil society groupings, to close schools for the reasons they advanced, and they have prevailed.

“However, the Governing Body Foundation, along with other stakeholders such as the South African Council for Human Rights, education and economic researchers, and medical and scientific organisations, believed that children in South Africa would be better served if schools remained open, provided they could do so safely.”

© TimesLIVE

MORE

Schools will close for four weeks: Ramaphosa

All public schools must close for a month, president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday - with matrics taking a week off, and grade 7s two weeks.
Politics
15 hours ago

Academic year for public schools to be extended beyond 2020: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the current academic year will go beyond 2020, after announcing a temporary closure of all public schools on Thursday ...
Politics
14 hours ago

Unions ‘confident’ schools shutdown is a closed deal

The National Teachers Union is confident the cabinet will agree to close schools.​
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cabinet to be advised to close schools for three weeks, sources say South Africa
  2. 'I have lost half my family to Covid-19' South Africa
  3. Driving licence expired in lockdown? Now it's valid until 2021 South Africa
  4. Private schools, booze and Ramaphosa 'tears': SA reacts to school closures South Africa
  5. 'We're sworn to secrecy': talks on SA school closures for Covid-19 peak South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
X