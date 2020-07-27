A glass of wine and a plate of curry - what South Africans are saying about Malema's jibe at the ANC

“[Jacob] Zuma was selling the country for a plate of curry and [Cyril] Ramaphosa is selling the country for a glass of wine.”

These remarks by EFF leader Julius Malema continue to dominate Twitter as South Africans respond to the speech he delivered on Sunday in commemoration of the opposition party's seventh anniversary.

He slated the ANC, which he called the “former liberation movement", for its failure to root out corruption and better the lives of its voters.

“There is no difference between the current regime, which is in bed with the Menells, the Ruperts and the Oppenheimers, and the previous regime, which was in bed with the Guptas,” said Malema.

He said the ruling party has only managed to stay in power by using its victory against the apartheid regime.

He said EFF has cemented its position as a party for the poor and has been able to “reveal a better future and offer sustainable solutions”.

According to Malema, the EFF is the future.

“There is no-one today who can deny that the young organisation represents the future and embodies superior logic. It is a movement that has inspired our people to have dignity and defend themselves from injustice.”

Here's a glimpse into comments about Malema's remarks: