Funeral infringements and booze sales clampdown in Gauteng with 600 busts

“Ideally, resources deployed by security forces to enforce lockdown regulations at funerals should be used optimally in the prevention and combating of serious crimes,” Mawela said, reiterating the call for greater personal care and responsibility as the province deals with escalating Covid-19 infections.

Two suspects were arrested in Brackendowns for selling liquor in contravention of the regulations, and police confiscated a large consignment of alcohol from the premises.

More than 150 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni, some for contravention of the disaster management act and others for crimes that included possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of drugs, dealing in dagga, possession of a police uniform and assault.

On the West Rand, operations conducted in collaboration with the military, metro police and other law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of 110 suspects.

The operations focused on stop and searches, vehicle check points, rural safety and enforcement of lockdown regulations, said police.

Suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes, sexual offences and charges related to domestic violence. Some suspects were caught and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of and dealing in dagga, and contravention of lockdown regulations.

In Tshwane, more than 200 suspects aged between 21 and 65 were arrested during weekend operations. The suspects were arrested for similar offences, including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, public drinking and possession of illicit cigarettes.

In Sedibeng, 78 suspects were apprehended for varying crimes and contraventions.

Police in the Johannesburg district arrested more than 80 suspects during operations conducted in Hillbrow, Yeoville, and Johannesburg west.

Suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, armed robbery, possession of stolen property, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, fraud, attempted murder, contravention of the disaster management act, possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, attempted business robbery and assault.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in respective magistrate's courts across Gauteng in due course.

