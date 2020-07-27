Funeral infringements and booze sales clampdown in Gauteng with 600 busts

More than 600 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend for contravention of Covid-19 disaster management regulations and other offences.

On Saturday, a 32-year old man was arrested in Kwa Thema, Ekurhuleni, for discharging a firearm in a municipal area after he allegedly fired shots during a funeral procession. Police seized the suspect's firearm, which will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible links to previous crimes.

At the same time, a member of the bereaved family was also arrested after police established that the number of mourners in attendance at the same funeral exceeded 50 people, in direct contravention of lockdown regulations.

“This arrest came after numerous attempts by police to sensitise and caution the bereaved family to guard against contravening the regulations during the week, and on the day of the funeral, were ignored,” said police.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela issued a strong warning to bereaved families to work with the police towards adhering to the lockdown regulations.