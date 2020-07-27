Pietermaritzburg residents protest over power outage
Several protests against an electricity outage took place in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.
Msunduzi Municipality said a substation had blown up resulting in power outages in several areas.
“It is being attended to ... Our technical team has been working around the clock to restore power in these affected areas. We apologise for inconvenience caused and we urge the community to remain calm,” it said.
#FightBackForSouthAfrica... Waking up to this... Service delivery protest in Grange Pietermaritzburg.. There has been no electricity for a week and in between no water as well... I have no energy. Living in SA is slowly becoming an extreme sports 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8KwpnQEPFo— BellaBillionaire♥️♥️ (@Bellabiyanca) July 27, 2020
Communities in the Richmond Road areas began protesting early on Monday morning.
“Communities are demanding immediate restoration of power in the following areas - Bisley, Southgate and Richmond Crest opposite The Grange Area. It is reported that traffic is being obstructed. Also the eastern side of the city at Copesville area, Mhlabunzima Road going down past Eastwood is also closed off due to public protests,” the municipality said.