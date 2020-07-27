South Africa

Pietermaritzburg residents protest over power outage

27 July 2020 - 09:59 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Residents in Pietermaritzburg have been protesting against a power outage that has left them without electricity for a week.
Image: 123RF/Duncan Noakes

Several protests against an electricity outage took place in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

Msunduzi Municipality said a substation had blown up resulting in power outages in several areas.

“It is being attended to ... Our technical team has been working around the clock to restore power in these affected areas. We apologise for inconvenience caused and we urge the community to remain calm,” it said.

Communities in the Richmond Road areas began protesting early on Monday morning.

“Communities are demanding immediate restoration of power in the following areas - Bisley, Southgate and Richmond Crest opposite The Grange Area. It is reported that traffic is being obstructed. Also the eastern side of the city at Copesville area, Mhlabunzima Road going down past Eastwood is also closed off due to public protests,” the municipality said.

