Students shine the light on HIV and women empowerment

Broadcaster Redi Thlabi, who moderated the judging process, said the finalists have shown that “we can achieve the Africa of our dreams”.

The project was born after Wits Business School challenged students “to think about new ways of educating girls and young women so that they are empowered to take control of their sexual health and lives”.

“We received 25 submissions, and the solutions the students came up with were truly mind-blowing. Women and girls carry the burden of HIV and sexually-transmitted infections in Sub-Saharan Africa. It has become urgent that we find new solutions, to invest in our young girls and provide them with the tools they need to do the work. These finalists have shown that we can achieve the Africa of our dreams.”

Another student, Jane Rossouw, who is the brains behind the Storm project, said a lack of education about sexual health at a young age later turned into passion.

“I have always had a great interest in sexual health, specifically from an underrepresented, female perspective. The lack of education (about sexual health) had a negative impact on me as an adolescent and young adult female,” she said.

Rossouw’s academic research concerning sexual education in schools “has highlighted the need for this initiative to have a great focus on sexuality education outside the school setting”.

Letlhogonolo Tsoai who developed the Gratitude project said the initiative “helped us develop a sense of purpose and a well-rounded outlook on life”.

“We want young women to see themselves as capable and our ideas will give them the tools that can empower them to take action and control of their lives, through self-efficacy and entrepreneurial pursuits which will be supported through access to information.