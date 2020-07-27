South Africa

Three arrested for stealing diesel worth R1.4m 'from Transnet pipelines'

27 July 2020 - 17:11 By TimesLIVE
Police arrested three people in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing over R1m in diesel.
Police arrested three people in Mpumalanga on suspicion of stealing over R1m in diesel.
Image: Supplied

Police in Mpumalanga arrested three people after they were bust with R1.4m worth of diesel.

According to police spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the trio, aged between 28 and 43, are accused of stealing the fuel from Transnet pipelines in the Free State and in Mpumalanga.

The three were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation ... in Witbank [Emalahleni]. Information surfaced that the suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank. The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga as well in the Free State,” said Sekgotodi.

“The team proceeded to the suspects' address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4m, and a generator.”

Police later found an empty fuel tanker and a “number of diesel-laden containers”.

“Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” added Sekgotodi.

The trio is expected to appear in the Vosman magistrate's court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Railway manager, accomplice arrested with Prasa equipment

A manager and former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA have been arrested in possession of stolen assets belonging to the rail agency worth ...
News
11 hours ago

Two bust for stealing nearly R500,000 worth of diesel

Three men who secretly stole diesel by extracting it from underground pipeline and pumping it into a fuel tanker were caught red-handed at a site in ...
News
2 weeks ago

A 'tender is not a blank cheque': Tito Mboweni warns 'game over'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has taken a swipe at individuals involved in irregular tender processes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former model C schools 'revolt' against school closures News
  2. Estate agency embroiled in 'embarrassing' Gupta home 'scam' News
  3. WATCH | TV host embarrassed as naked wife walks past during live interview from ... World
  4. Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows News
  5. Gupta-linked businessman ordered to explain R8.3m stashed in safety deposit ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X