Disbelief as 88-year-old dies after explaining how he survived Covid-19

Details of Kwatsha’s recovery were published in The Herald on July 14.

He had been admitted to Life Mercantile Hospital on June 15, and two days later it was confirmed that he had Covid-19. He was discharged on June 22 and completed his recovery at home.

In the first week of July, he recorded a video in which he explained his recovery, saying he hoped it would be an inspiration to others.

Nobathembu said Kwatsha lived for his family, business and community and to honour his memory they needed to continue his legacy and excel.

“As deeply hurt as we are, we are grateful for the time and years he was with us, the valuable lessons he taught us — he will forever be in our hearts,” she said.

Kwatsha started his business in 1978 and expanded it over the years, creating employment opportunities for many.