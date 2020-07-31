Family of petrol bombed truck driver still reeling as they wait for justice

The wife of a Zimbabwean truck driver who was set alight in an arson attack in KwaZulu-Natal last year says justice has failed her family.

Almost a year ago Times Select reported on the story of 37-year-old Ronias Tavengwa, a Zimbabwean national who had petrol bombs thrown at his chest during protests against the hiring of foreign truck drivers in the country.

The ruthless arson attack on Tavengwa took place in April last year and saw him sustain third-degree burns to the upper half of his body while his employer's truck burnt to ashes during a petrol bombing incident in Isipingo, south of Durban.

Tavengwa is but one murder victim in the crime statistics released by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday.

In December the father of three succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind his wife and young children to fend for themselves.