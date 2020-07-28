Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools: what you need to know

The Congress of SA Students (Cosas) has threatened to shut down all private schools in the country that remain open during the four-week Covid-19 break for public schools.

The group argued that having them open while public schools are closed is not fair.

Here is what you need to know:

Four-week break

The threats to shut down private schools comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that public schools will close from July 27 to August 24, to help combat the surge in infections.

Grade 12 pupils and teachers will break for one week and return on August 3. Grade 7 pupils will take a two-week break, returning to school on August 10.

Private schools are expected to remain open even after the school holidays.

Ramaphosa also said the current academic year will go beyond 2020.

“As a result of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the current academic year will be extended beyond the end of 2020. The minister of basic education will provide details on the management of the remainder of the school year,” Ramaphosa said in his address.