'I suddenly felt the building shake': former SA resident tells of Beirut explosion terror

A former South African resident now living in Beirut, where an explosion on Tuesday evening killed at least 25 people and injured more than 2,000, said she felt her building shake when the blast went off - even though she lives about 4km away.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Nathalie Bucher - who lived in SA for 15 years before moving to the Lebanese capital - said she was at home in a neighbourhood that borders on the Beirut municipality. Her flat is about 4km from the port area where the blast occurred.

The explosion shattered glasses in people’s homes and caused apartment balconies to collapse. Visuals also emerged of vehicles having overturned as shockwaves ripped through the city.

“I suddenly felt the building I live in shake. It is 70 years old and sturdy. My first thought was that this is an earthquake. Lebanon lies on a faultline. But then, even though some things fell off the shelves, I realised it was not an earthquake,” said Bucher.

From her sixth floor, Bucher said she could see a multitude of nearby buildings covered by a “massive” column of smoke.