KZN men charged with murder of unborn baby after pregnant woman shot in stomach

05 August 2020 - 15:01 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Two men were charged with murder after an unborn baby was killed when its mother was hit in the stomach by a stray bullet fired during an alleged robbery.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been charged with murder after a stray bullet struck a pregnant woman during an alleged robbery, killing her unborn child. 

According to police the men, aged 21 and 33, had tried to rob a man who was walking on Cato Crest Road in Cato Manor on June 14. 

“The victim tried to run away but he was shot on the thigh. A stray bullet struck a pregnant woman and she sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. 

Both victims were taken to hospital and two days later the unborn baby was certified dead. 

Police investigations led them to Westville Prison where the men were being held after being arrested in connection with house robberies committed in the Cato Manor area. 

The men appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesdays, facing charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

