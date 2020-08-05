South Africa

Baby kidnapped from clinic is found with woman who miscarried own child

05 August 2020 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in court after she allegedly abducted a baby from a clinic in Bloemfontein.
A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in court after she allegedly abducted a baby from a clinic in Bloemfontein.
Image: 123RF/VITALINKA

A two-month-old baby abducted from a clinic has been found by Free State police, and has been reunited with his mother.

His suspected abductor is a woman who had suffered a miscarriage during pregnancy.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 18-year-old mother had gone to the Bloemspruit clinic in Bloemfontein on Thursday afternoon to collect medication when her baby was kidnapped.

“Another woman, who was also in the queue, told her babies are not allowed in the clinic. The young mother asked the unknown female patient who was behind her to hold her baby while she went inside. When she was done, she found the woman had disappeared with her son.”

Makhele said the 38-year-old suspect was arrested after an investigation by the family and child services unit.

"It is alleged the suspect was pregnant and somehow lost her baby. She was scared to inform her husband, who works out of town. She then contemplated adopting a baby but was told the process is long," he said.

The abducted baby was referred to a local hospital for a check-up and then reunited with his mother.

The suspect will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of abduction.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New study reveals why some women may suffer repeated miscarriages

A Japanese study has indicated that the presence of a newly identified antibody may be responsible for repeated miscarriages in some women.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Jackie Phamotse reflects on miscarriage: I’ll never forget

Author Jackie Phamotse will never forget the day she lost her son
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Bontle Modiselle opens up about suffering two miscarriages before Afrika's birth

Bontle Modiselle is loving every moment as a new mom after facing painful challenges.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of ... News
  2. WATCH | Hartswater horror: The family killing that rocked the Northern Cape ... South Africa
  3. A sex tape, money & an arrest: five scandals plaguing Norma and Malusi’s ... South Africa
  4. SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million ... South Africa
  5. Confusion over matric reopening News

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Protests, arrests and fight for change: What we know so far about ...
X