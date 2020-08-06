Bad news for smokers and drinkers: Mkhize says bans to stay in place

National health minister Zweli Mkhize was the bearer of bad news for smokers and drinkers on Thursday when he said the country was not ready to lift the bans on alcohol and cigarettes.

Mkhize was touring various hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, which has seen a sharp incline in the number of positive Covid-19 infections in the past two weeks.

In response to a question about why the ban on cigarette and alcohol sales was still in place, despite a promising recovery rate of about 70% and research showing that the ban had achieved its purpose, Mkhize said the threat to the nation's health was not over.

“On the issue of alcohol and tobacco, our focus as the health department is about the health of the nation and therefore where we think that certain practices will compromise the health of our people, we will not hesitate to stand on the side of the health of our people — and that’s where we stand,” he said.

“Therefore when we deal with these issues, we take a view based on what we see as the situation on the ground. And when things change and we think it will be safe to ease off certain things, we will certainly do that.”