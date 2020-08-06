Tobacco ban is to protect health-care system, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells judges

Emphasising the possible strain smokers could pose on the health-care system, Pillay asked the court to remember that the constitution says no-one may be refused emergency treatment and that the state has limited resources.

Pillay said ventilators — among other apparatus required for Covid-19 treatment — fall under emergency services.

Dlamini-Zuma acknowledged that the cigarette sales ban is “a cautious approach”, but it was aimed at ensuring state resources are not overwhelmed.

In her voluminous court papers, Dlamini-Zuma said she relied on the expertise of, among others, Prof Leslie London, head of public health medicine at the University of Cape Town; Prof Kennedy Nyamande, head of pulmonology at the University of KwaZulu-Natal; and the SA Medical Research Council’s Dr Catherine Egbe.

She admitted that scientific knowledge of Covid-19 is still evolving and the link between tobacco products and the pandemic is yet to be established.

“However, the preponderance of the evidence from the studies that have been done so far is that the use of tobacco products may not increase the risk of transmission of Covid-19 but does increase the risk of developing a more severe form of the disease,” the minister's court documents read.

“This, in turn, will increase the strain on the health system by increasing the number of people who will need hospitalisation and access to resources such as intensive care unit beds and ventilators.

“The emerging research about the relationship between smoking tobacco products and Covid-19 shows that the severity of Covid-19 outcomes is greater in smokers than non-smokers.