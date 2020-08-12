South Africa

Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field

12 August 2020 - 16:39 By Lwandile Bhengu

A fifth woman's body has been discovered in a bush on a sugar cane plantation in Mtwalume, on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, on Thursday.

The discovery comes a day after the body of Zama Chiliza, 38, was discovered in the same area amid claims by concerned community members that a serial killer was operating in the area.

This is the fifth body to be discovered in the community since April.

The bodies of neighbours Akhona Gumede and Nosipho Gumede and that of Nelisiwe Dube were found in April and July respectively.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said: “The provincial office decided to come here today to check if there were any other bodies. We cannot rule the possibility of a serial killer, but the evidence that we have now does not indicate it's a serial killer but we are investigating all possible angles.”

Chiliza's body was discovered on Tuesday morning by the head of the community policing forum, Lucky Bhuyeni.

“The community is shocked by what is happening. Just this weekend we were putting together assistance for the families of the other women who were murdered and have left children behind,” he said.

Community members gathered at the site on Wednesday, while dozens of policemen combed the area.

