South Africa

Load-shedding on Thursday as stage 2 returns, high risk of stage 3 in evening

13 August 2020 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE

Citing generation unit breakdowns, Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding is being implemented on Thursday, from 8am until 10pm.

“This load-shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of the morning,” it said in a statement.

“The delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka, and Kendal have resulted in the need for load-shedding today. These units removed more than 2,000MW of capacity from the system. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service.

“The generating plant continues to perform at low levels of reliability, any unexpected shift such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns could result in a change in the load-shedding stage at short notice.

“There is a high possibility that stage 2 load-shedding may be escalated to stage 3 for the evening peak.

“This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend.

“We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us minimise load-shedding.”

