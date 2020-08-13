This road is so potholed, 'you'd need to be drunk to drive in a straight line'

An infamous road which cuts through Giyani to Phalaborwa is so potholed, “you'd have to be drunk to drive on it in a straight line”, say motorists.

With its gaping holes littered all over the tar, motorists have described the road as a “grave”. Community members have begun pouring cement into some of the holes after a recent fatal accident.

The Limpopo road agency has suggested that the 15-year-old pothole-ridden D3840 has reached its lifespan.

Responding to questions posed by TimesLIVE, the agency said it was aware of the dire state of the road. Spokesperson for the province’s road agency John Seabi said they were already attending to the matter.

“The MEC has led a team of the department together with the Road Agency Limpopo to inspect the situation, last week Friday, (August 7),” Seabi said.

“The road was constructed about 2005 and it's towards the end of its lifespan. The department has a team doing routine maintenance that includes patchwork,” he said.

Seabi said there were challenges about fixing the road.

“The team patchwork is demanding because with the age of the road, deterioration happens very fast. Routine maintenance is normally being done as and when defects occur. In terms of a long-term solution, part of the plans discussed even during the visit is for the team of engineers to visit the road and conduct their due diligence for possible rehabilitation of the road,” he said.