South Africa

Four killed in Cape Town as car crashes into wall and bursts into flames

15 August 2020 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE
Four people were killed when a car crashed into a wall and burst into flames in Cape Town early on August 15 2020. Stock image.
Image: 123rf/bumbledee

Four people were killed when a car hit a wall in Cape Town early on Saturday.

Three bodies were found in the remains of the burnt-out car and the fourth was found on the roof of a house alongside the R300 in Belhar, said Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“The vehicle had been travelling on the R300 in the direction of Bellville when it left the roadway and collided with the Vibracrete wall,” he said.

Carelse said the alarm was raised at 5.48am. When fire crews from Belhar and Kuils River arrived, they found the vehicle in flames.

“Three bodies, burnt beyond recognition, were trapped inside the vehicle. The body of a fourth person, an adult male, which had been flung from the vehicle, was found on the roof of a house in Signal Close, Belhar,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished by about 6.30am and the scene was handed over to the SA Police Service.”

