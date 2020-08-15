South Africa

Free State farmer convicted for tampering with Eskom electricity meter

15 August 2020 - 16:22 By TimesLIVE
A Free State farmer has been sentenced to five year's imprisonment for tampering with an Eskom electricity meter.
A Free State farmer has been sentenced to five year's imprisonment for tampering with an Eskom electricity meter.
Image: Werner Hills

A Free State farmer has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for interfering with an Eskom electricity meter allocated to his farm. 

Sixty-three-year-old Willem Christiaan Venter was served with a court summons on March 20 by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit after it was alleged that he had interfered with the meter, resulting in Eskom losing about R750,000, which his electricity bill would have amounted to.

“He faced four counts of malicious damage to property in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act, of which he was found guilty as charged. Following a plea bargain, the Petrusburg magistrate’s court has ordered that Venter pay back Eskom the R750,000.

“The five years' imprisonment has been wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of any similar offences,” said police spokesperson warrant officer Lynda Steyn.

TimesLIVE

MORE

MEC Lebogang Maile eats humble pie, apologises for insulting resident

Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile has apologised for insulting a member of the public who complained about having his electricity ...
Politics
5 days ago

Nersa disputes weekend newspaper reports on tariff calculation 'errors'

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has disputed weekend reports about it conceding to making tariff calculation errors that would be costly ...
News
1 month ago

Double the price for Joburg prepaid electricity? Here's what you should know

The proposed rates are at the public consultation stage and stakeholders have until June 23 to comment.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. FREE TO READ | Brace yourselves, SA – we’re poised for lockdown level 2 South Africa
  2. KZN girl may lose R8m German inheritance because home affairs won't implement ... South Africa
  3. Minister demands action to allow KZN girl to get R8m inheritance South Africa
  4. Fifth body discovered in KZN south coast sugar cane field South Africa
  5. SA could move to level 2 this week to save economy from Covid-19 battering South Africa

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X