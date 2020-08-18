South Africa

Reduce consumption or face water cuts, Tshwane residents warned

18 August 2020 - 19:50 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
The City of Tshwane has warned residents of water shortages.
Image: 123RF/maridav

With spring just around the corner, the City of Tshwane has issued a communique to remind residents and businesses to save water.

This period is typically associated with increased water consumption, which puts a strain on the water supply system, said the city.

“Water conservation means using our limited water supply wisely and utilising every effort to conserve it,” it said.

“While the supply may seem abundant at face value, reality is that water is not a limitless resource. It is therefore incumbent upon every resident of the city to be water-conscious to ensure that we keep our reservoirs at acceptable water levels.

“Rand Water will restrict the bulk water supply to Tshwane the moment the city exceeds the allowed quota, as per the city’s licence agreement with the entity.

“If residents do not reduce consumption levels, the city will implement further and more stringent restrictions across the whole distribution network.”

Residents are urged to make the following water conservation measures part of their daily lifestyle:

  • no watering gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 6am and 6pm;
  • no washing of vehicles with hosepipes;
  • no filling of swimming pools;
  • use greywater to water gardens and flush toilets; 
  • install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators where possible;
  • use a dual-flush toilet cistern;
  • try to plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden; and
  • use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

TimesLIVE

