US EV start-up Canoo to go public at $2.4bn valuation

Canoo Holdings Ltd, a US electric vehicle start-up already working with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, will go public later this year at a value of $2.4bn (roughly R41.63bn) and aims to start delivering vehicles by the second quarter of 2022.

It has joined forces with a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and the combined company will be called Canoo Inc, following the closing of the deal with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV in the fourth quarter. It will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CNOO”, the companies said.

Tuesday's announcement comes as investors are looking to ride the global shift to EVs and echo the surging stock price of segment leader Tesla.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money through an Initial public offering (IPO) to buy an operating entity, typically within two years.