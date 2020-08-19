Wits mourns student Asithandile 'Kwasa' Lugalo, 20, fatally stabbed this week

Asithandile “Kwasa” Lugalo was a determined and driven young woman, says Wits University's gender equity office.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death in the Eastern Cape on Monday. A suspect has been arrested.

The university, where she was a first year student, expressed its condolences to her family and friends.

“It is no longer enough for government to tell us they are putting together teams to evaluate the problem and come up with solutions. The problem is clear. Women are being murdered in shocking numbers by men in SA. Women live in fear of being murdered in their homes, workplaces, schools, universities, family homes, post offices, velds, parks, vineyards, holiday destinations and streets,” the gender equity office said.

“The problem is that communities and families protect perpetrators and send their victims back to them.

“The men who beat, rape and kill women in SA are not monsters. They are men. They are our partners, our fathers and our brothers. They are no more magical or fantastical than a bank robber or a thief. They are not possessed or acting out of character. They are human beings who live among us, capable of independent thought, capable of being held accountable for their actions.

“The solution is simple. Government must implement existing legislation to hold these murderers, rapists and abusers accountable. Schools must create effective curricula that speak to gender equity and diversity.

“The solution is that we must realise the men who abuse and murder women are men we know, and men we protect by denying the existence of their violent behaviour. There has been enough talk about what real men do or do not do. The reality is that men are killing women for sport in SA.

“It is time the government takes responsibility for its citizens. Implement the many laws created to protect individuals, hold to account those who fail to do their jobs, and fire those whose actions or inaction lead to the death of those who are abused. We are tired of mourning the loss of the lives of women across SA.”

Wits University has facilitated counselling for students who knew Lugalo.

TimesLIVE