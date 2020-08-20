South Africa

'Hitman' in Umlazi ANC councillor killing to make first court appearance

20 August 2020 - 14:06 By Suthentira Govender
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to attend the first court appearance on Friday of an alleged hitman accused of the murder of Umlazi ANC councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo.
An alleged hitman in the 2018 murder of ANC councillor Sibusiso Maphumulo is expected to appear in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Friday.

It will be his first court appearance. Three suspects were arrested earlier but the matter was subsequently struck off the court roll.

Maphumulo, 32, was gunned down outside his Umlazi home in October 2018.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his head after he came under attack from a group of men.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that hours before the shooting a group of people had gone to Maphumulo's home and threatened to burn his house because they had been excluded from a project.

