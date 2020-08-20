South Africa

Man behind bars after 'chopping to death' 88-year-old and her daughter

20 August 2020 - 11:43 By Shonisani Tshikalange
The 23-year-old Maano Maphula is charged with two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder.
The 23-year-old Maano Maphula is charged with two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A 23-year-old man accused of breaking into the home of an elderly woman and chopping to death the 88-year-old and her daughter is behind bars in Limpopo.

Maano Maphula made his first appearance in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday, facing two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder.

“It is alleged that on Sunday August 16 the accused broke into the house of the 88-year-old woman who lived with her 54-year-old daughter at Lunungwi village in Vhembe district,” said Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. “It is alleged that the accused chopped the two women with an unknown object and left their dead bodies in a pool of blood.”

Maphula was arrested on Tuesday. He did not apply for bail and the case was remanded to November 20.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Police investigate mysterious murder of three men in Soweto

The bodies of three men were found near New Canada informal settlement in Soweto on Wednesday.
News
13 hours ago

Body of man found on gravel road in Port Elizabeth

The body of an unknown man was found on a gravel road in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  3. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  4. Torrential rain fills Cape Town dams to six-year high South Africa
  5. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X