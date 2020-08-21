South Africa

Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion'

21 August 2020 - 10:37 By Suthentira Govender
A father and his daughter were seriously injured during an alleged home invasion in Durban on Thursday night.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

A Durban father and his daughter were seriously injured during an alleged home invasion on Thursday night.

According to Rescue Care, the incident took place after 8pm in Bellair, a suburb outside Durban.

“Rescue Care paramedics together with Blue Security arrived on the scene to find a father and his daughter had sustained serious injuries during an alleged home invasion.

“Both patients were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“The events leading up to the incident are unknown. Police were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Rescue Care said.

TimesLIVE

