Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion'
21 August 2020 - 10:37
A Durban father and his daughter were seriously injured during an alleged home invasion on Thursday night.
According to Rescue Care, the incident took place after 8pm in Bellair, a suburb outside Durban.
“Rescue Care paramedics together with Blue Security arrived on the scene to find a father and his daughter had sustained serious injuries during an alleged home invasion.
“Both patients were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.
“The events leading up to the incident are unknown. Police were on the scene and will be investigating further,” Rescue Care said.