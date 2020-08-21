South Africa

Man who told PE teacher he could multiply money gets 15 years for fraud

21 August 2020 - 16:49 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Bashir Lauw Kasenjera was sentenced to 15 years in jail for swindling a teacher out of his pension payout, and for contravening the Immigration Act and the Consumer Protection Act.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Malawian Bashir Lauw Kasenjera has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for defrauding a Motherwell teacher of R669,000 in a get rich quick scam.

The Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court handed down the sentence on Friday.

On August 5, Kasenjera was found guilty of fraud and corruption, and of contravening the Immigration Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

Eastern Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Kasenjera had tricked Mlungisi Booi into resigning from his teaching post and cashing in his pension because his ancestors would multiply it.

“During June 2017, the 44-year-old teacher saw an advertisement in the newspaper where a 'Professor Anadkat' promised 'to work miracles with money'. The victim  contacted the number placed in the advertisement, which resulted in Kasenjera visiting him at his house in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth,” said Ngcakani.

He said Kasenjera introduced himself to the teacher as “Professor Anadkat”.

Spiritual rituals

“For the next four months, Kasenjera subjected the victim to a series of spiritual rituals which persuaded Booi to believe Kasenjera had powers and the ability to establish contact between the complainant and his ancestors,” Ngcakani said.

Ngcakani said Kasenjera ultimately convinced Booi to resign from his job as a high schoolteacher, and promised that he would cleanse the money so his ancestors would multiply it to R30m.

“In October 2017, Booi resigned from his post as a teacher and received a pension lump sum of just over R1.042m in March 2018. Two weeks after receiving the payout, Kasenjera swindled R669,000 from the victim.

“Kasenjera convinced Booi to make a number of bank withdrawals and to hand the money to him so  he could cleanse the money for Booi's ancestors to multiply it. Needless to say, Booi never received his money back,” Ngcakani said.

He said Kasenjera had tried to bribe police with R100,000 for his release after his arrest in April 2018 in Port Elizabeth.

TimesLIVE

