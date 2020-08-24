South Africa

Police manhunt for dangerous prisoners who escaped from Eastern Cape police cells

24 August 2020 - 14:32 By Mfundo Piliso
Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for escaped prisoners. They have warned the public that the escapees should be considered dangerous.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Eastern Cape police are searching for eight prisoners who escaped from eMaXesibeni police station holding cells on Saturday evening and have warned they are dangerous.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Monday morning that the prisoners were awaiting trial for serious offences including murder and rape. He confirmed cases of escaping from lawful custody had been opened against the escapees and that an internal investigation would be conducted to establish the possibility of negligence on the part of the officers on duty at the time of incident.

“The police heard a big knock from the cells and, as they responded to it, they found one prisoner who reported that prisoners had escaped from the other cells. On inspection of the cells, the police discovered that iron bars and windows from the cell were damaged and eight awaiting trial prisoners had already escaped,” said Kinana.

He said circumstances surrounding the escape were being investigated by a task team that was put together by police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.  

“Members of the community are requested not to attempt to arrest the suspects but alert the police should they identify one of them. The prisoners are believed to be very dangerous to society as they have committed serious offences ranging from murder to rape and robbery,” Kinana said.

He said anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects should inform the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10 111.

