Police manhunt for dangerous prisoners who escaped from Eastern Cape police cells

Eastern Cape police are searching for eight prisoners who escaped from eMaXesibeni police station holding cells on Saturday evening and have warned they are dangerous.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said on Monday morning that the prisoners were awaiting trial for serious offences including murder and rape. He confirmed cases of escaping from lawful custody had been opened against the escapees and that an internal investigation would be conducted to establish the possibility of negligence on the part of the officers on duty at the time of incident.