South Africa

Durban 'monstrosity' won't be knocked down but will go under the hammer

25 August 2020 - 17:49 By TANIA BROUGHTON
A court matter involving an unfinished high-rise building in Durban took an interesting turn on Tuesday.
A court matter involving an unfinished high-rise building in Durban took an interesting turn on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The sale by public auction of a controversial apartment building on Durban’s Berea will go ahead on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Kurt Knoop, the liquidator of Serengeti Rise Industries, which developed the party-completed nine-story building at 317 Currie Road.

Civic action group Save Our Berea (SOB) attempted to interdict the sale, arguing that it should not proceed pending a further hearing into whether the building should be demolished.

Durban high court judge Graham Lopes ruled that SOB had no legal standing to stay the sale.

Knoop said he could not say how many bidders had registered for the auction but five interested parties had viewed the property this week.

Businessman enters the fray in Durban high rise saga

Wealthy Durban businessman Jakes Pandor has applied to intervene in Tuesday’s application to stop the sale of the controversial development at 317 ...
News
2 hours ago

In his court papers opposing the interdict, he assured that all bidders would be informed of pending litigation at the start of the auction.

There would be no “innocent purchasers”, he said.

He said if the court gave SOB the go-ahead for a review of the rezoning and plan approval procedures, “such a right does not translate to a right preventing a change of ownership of the property nor suspend or stop the liquidation process”, which would prejudice creditors of Serengeti.

SOB will now proceed with the main application in which it seeks wide-ranging relief, including the demolition of the building which, it claims, was erected through “fraud, corruption and collusion”, in the rezoning and plan approval process. A date for this will be set once all parties, including the eThekwini municipality, have filed papers.

In previous litigation over the building, which has been labelled a “monstrosity”, neighbours secured a demolition order in the Durban high court. But this was overturned on appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The auction will take place via Zoom at 11am.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Legal bid to stop public auction of Durban 'monstrosity'

Civic action group Save Our Berea has launched an urgent application in the Durban high court to stop the sale, by public auction, of a controversial ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Fire rages in Durban city centre, residents escape

Residents of a flat in central Durban, in the precinct of the Juma Masjid mosque, managed to escape a raging fire that ripped through the building on ...
News
1 day ago

Boy, 5, dies after falling from 12th floor of Durban beachfront holiday resort

Residents, holidaymakers and hotel staff prayed, sang hymns and openly wept as a lifeguard tried in vain to resuscitate a five-year-old boy, who had ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R17m lottery jackpot yet to come forward to claim their winnings South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts News
  4. Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPE, medical supplies - SIU News
  5. 'It’s going to be a nightmare': Matric exams pose a ‘crisis of space’ News

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X