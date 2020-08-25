Durban 'monstrosity' won't be knocked down but will go under the hammer

The sale by public auction of a controversial apartment building on Durban’s Berea will go ahead on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Kurt Knoop, the liquidator of Serengeti Rise Industries, which developed the party-completed nine-story building at 317 Currie Road.

Civic action group Save Our Berea (SOB) attempted to interdict the sale, arguing that it should not proceed pending a further hearing into whether the building should be demolished.

Durban high court judge Graham Lopes ruled that SOB had no legal standing to stay the sale.

Knoop said he could not say how many bidders had registered for the auction but five interested parties had viewed the property this week.