Families pay tribute to Tshwane metro cops killed by suspected drunk driver

They were good people whose families expected them to have long and successful lives.

Instead, in the early hours of Sunday morning, three Tshwane metro police officers were killed in the line of duty — allegedly by a drunk driver who was flouting lockdown regulations and driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

Edward Phaduli, 37, Khathutshelo Mukwevho, 29, and Silas Phala, 43, will be laid to rest this week — but for family, friends and colleagues, their senseless deaths leave behind pain and frustration that will last long beyond their final farewells.

Family members said Phala's death was another traumatic event for a family who had lost generations of male heirs. They called it a “curse”, which they had hoped they'd been able to overcome, given the officer's success.

Cousin and family representative Silelepo Mashilo said the family had high expectations of him, believing Phala could break their cycle of poverty.

“We were still expecting a lot from him ... We are really sad. I mean, he comes from a poor background, a very poor background. We were expecting him to raise the flag in his family. He was a workaholic ... he was still young but energetic.

“We had a very good relationship with him and we were always telling him to start a family so that we can have some grandchildren, but he was probably on his way towards that. He always visited our house and my siblings, and he would always phone — he wouldn’t spend a week without calling,” said Mashilo.