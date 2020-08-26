South Africa

Second KZN drive-by shooting in less than 24 hours claims three lives

26 August 2020 - 17:41 By lwandile bhengu
Three men believed to be in their 30s were shot dead in KZN on Wednesday in an apparent hit.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been killed in yet another apparent hit on Wednesday.

According to the police, four people were repairing a car in Taylors Halt, outside Pietermaritzburg, when an unknown car pulled up next to them and opened fire.  

“The occupants in the vehicle opened fire towards them, fatally wounding three males. They are believed to be in their early 30s. The fourth victim managed to escape with injuries and was taken to hospital,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

This is the second such shooting in the province in two days.

On Tuesday, unknown gunmen opened fire on four men, aged between 40 and 56, in Adams Mission, south of Durban. A 44-year-old woman was hospitalised after also suffering a gunshot wound during the attack.

After Tuesday's incident, KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli has urged police to “leave no stone unturned” in finding out who was behind the shooting.

Gwala said Taylors Halt police were investigating charges of murder and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

