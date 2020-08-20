'Hitmen' in Durban taxi shooting to appear in court — murder added to charge sheet

Three alleged hitmen in a taxi shooting which left two dead and three injured are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court, north of Durban, on Monday.

Lindokuhle Sihle Dlamini, 28, Lucky Shabalala, 32, and Siboniso Thulani Mpungose, 34, appeared in court for a bail application on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the trio was remanded in custody for the matter to be investigated further.

“Police investigations have linked them to an incident on August 1 at 4.45am, where a minibus taxi with passengers was shot at and the driver lost control of the taxi. The driver and a passenger died and three passengers sustained gunshot wounds.

“The accused were initially charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after their recent arrest but are now facing additional charges of two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.”

