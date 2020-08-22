Nine men arrested for murder of KZN cop

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was gunned down en route to work.

Constable Thandekile Sikhakhane, 35, was shot dead on Tuesday night while dropping off one of two women she had offered a lift to in Ezakheni in Ladysmith. Sikhakhane was in uniform and travelling in her own car.

“According to the women, while approaching the home of one of the women in B Section, Ezakheni, the vehicle came under fire from unknown assailants. Constable Sikhakhane immediately stopped her vehicle and attempted to draw her firearm. However, the suspects opened the vehicle door and shot her before she could do so,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The men fled with Sikhakhane's firearm and the passengers' wallets and cellphones.

On Friday morning, Ezakheni police arrested the first man, who was found with Sikhakhane's firearm.

“By late last night [Friday] a further eight suspects were arrested and the suspected murder weapon was seized by police. Police also seized six cellphones from the men who have been detained pending their court appearance,” said Naicker.

Naicker said that the men, aged between 19 and 44, would be facing charges of murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

“While these arrests will not bring back our dearly departed member, we at least take comfort that her killers are in custody. The team from Ezakheni is commended for their dedication. We ask that the investigators ensure that these men face the full might of the law,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

