South Africa

Nine men arrested for murder of KZN cop

22 August 2020 - 11:53 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was gunned down en route to work.
Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was gunned down en route to work. 
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

Nine men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was gunned down en route to work.

Constable Thandekile Sikhakhane, 35, was shot dead on Tuesday night while dropping off one of two women she had offered a lift to in Ezakheni in Ladysmith. Sikhakhane was in uniform and travelling in her own car.

“According to the women, while approaching the home of one of the women in B Section, Ezakheni, the vehicle came under fire from unknown assailants. Constable Sikhakhane immediately stopped her vehicle and attempted to draw her firearm. However, the suspects opened the vehicle door and shot her before she could do so,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

The men fled with Sikhakhane's firearm and the passengers' wallets and cellphones.

On Friday morning, Ezakheni police arrested the first man, who was found with Sikhakhane's firearm.

“By late last night [Friday] a further eight suspects were arrested and the suspected murder weapon was seized by police. Police also seized six cellphones from the men who have been detained pending their court appearance,” said Naicker.

Naicker said that the men, aged between 19 and 44, would be facing charges of murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.

“While these arrests will not bring back our dearly departed member, we at least take comfort that her killers are in custody. The team from Ezakheni is commended for their dedication. We ask that the investigators ensure that these men face the full might of the law,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

TimesLIVE

MORE

They've forgotten him, says sister of cop killed days before Marikana massacre

Elizabeth Maubane says her police officer brother has been completely overlooked when people talk about the Marikana massacre.
News
4 days ago

Cop killers get life plus 60 years in jail for 2015 murders

Mxolisi Mazibuko and Sthembiso Vincent Khumalo have been sentenced to life in prison for killing police officers Samuel Mchizama and Solly Bumbjy ...
News
1 month ago

Cape Town cop killing case not yet ready for court ... six months later

The Hawks are yet to locate an eyewitness in the death of a Cape Town cop who was allegedly shot by a city law enforcement officer in January
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Massive data attack exposes personal info of 24 million South Africans South Africa
  2. 'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his ... South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We came to Wits to be doctors, not failures': murdered student was ... South Africa
  4. Durban father and daughter badly hurt in 'home invasion' South Africa
  5. Game guide killed after being gouged by elephant in Kruger Park South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...
X