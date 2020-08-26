State capture: Businessman caught paying himself R2.5m of SAA tender

There's a popular saying among isiZulu speakers in SA when one is caught red-handed in their lying ways: “Wabanjwa mpukane.”

Simply translated, this means: “You got caught.”

And this is how one can best describe how businessman Vuyisile Ndzeku got caught by state capture commission evidence leader, advocate Kate Hofmeyr, on Wednesday.

Ndzeku, a former director of JM Aviation SA, a company that did business with Swissport — which itself scored billions worth of contracts from SAA — appeared before the commission to answer questions over allegations that he masterminded corrupt payments, including to SAA head of procurement Lester Peter.

After denying for most of the day that he had anything to do with the payments in question — one of which was to himself to the tune of R2.5m — Ndzeku would be forced to change his story when Hofmeyr cornered him at about 2.45pm.