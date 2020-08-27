Fury in Eldorado Park after fatal shooting of teen

Eldorado Park councillor Peter Rafferty said the community went to the police station seeking answers and “all hell broke loose”.

“People started burning tyres and the police came. When we arrived here we spoke to some of the members of the police station but they had already smashed some of the windows. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to address the community because Gauteng metro police came in”.

Rafferty alleged that the metro police “started shooting” and said that angered the community.

“The community is saying that they will not leave until they are satisfied with the answers,” he said.

Rafferty said people wanted an assurance that the police official had been arrested

“From where I am standing the person has been arrested, however they should tell us what is going to happen going forward. There are a few members of the community who were arrested while some of these things have been happening. The community wants all the police officers from this particular police station to be removed.