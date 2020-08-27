South Africa

Three police officers hurt as Eldorado Park residents revolt after teen's death

27 August 2020 - 13:25 By Shonisani Tshikalange
A police official is accused of the fatal shooting of a disabled teenager in Eldorado Park, sparking community protests. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

At least three officers are injured after police came under attack on Thursday from Eldorado Park residents angered by the death of a 16-year-old Down syndrome boy a day ago.

Residents are accusing a policeman of shooting Nathaniel Julius on Wednesday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the teen's death, police said, calling for calm while an investigation is conducted.

The local police station and vehicles were attacked on Thursday morning. The public order policing unit was called in to disperse the crowds blocking some roads in the area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “At this stage, damage has been caused to the Eldorado Park police station while two SAPS officers and one Johannesburg metro police department officer have been injured.”

Four suspects have been arrested for public violence.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

