Three police officers hurt as Eldorado Park residents revolt after teen's death
At least three officers are injured after police came under attack on Thursday from Eldorado Park residents angered by the death of a 16-year-old Down syndrome boy a day ago.
Residents are accusing a policeman of shooting Nathaniel Julius on Wednesday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the teen's death, police said, calling for calm while an investigation is conducted.
The local police station and vehicles were attacked on Thursday morning. The public order policing unit was called in to disperse the crowds blocking some roads in the area.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “At this stage, damage has been caused to the Eldorado Park police station while two SAPS officers and one Johannesburg metro police department officer have been injured.”
Four suspects have been arrested for public violence.
This is a developing story
[WATCH] The family of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius say they want justice for his death. The disabled teen was allegedly shot and killed by cops. @malungelob speaks to his sister, Pertunia.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 27, 2020
⚠️ ALERT— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 27, 2020
Protest Action in Eldorado Park. Turf Rd & Buckingham Ave have been closed off with rocks & burning tyres next to the Eldorado Park SAPS. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution, rather avoid & use alternative routes.#JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/B2duHiynqb
SQPS ELDORADOPARK ATTACKED BY COMMUNITY. MEMBERS AND A JOURNALIST ALSO INJURED. VEHICLES DAMAGED. pic.twitter.com/X46uM2knfx— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 27, 2020
So besides yall saying we don't have a culture, will anyone take note of what is happening to our people? This is happening right now in Eldos. Video in thread too pic.twitter.com/iiXSvh0ADG— Chan🌹 (@chanellxstanley) August 27, 2020
#EldoradoPark Sporadic Protests groups causing ongoing disruptions in the area.— GTP Gauteng Traffic Police (@GTP_Traffstats) August 27, 2020
Several roads have hazardous objects, exercise caution@SAPoliceService @JoburgMPD @GTP_Traffstats Officers deployed@FaithMazibukoSA @_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @TrafficRTMC @KayaTraffic @Powerfm987 pic.twitter.com/zMwiJCN6fM