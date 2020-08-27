Man beaten severely after two six-year-old girls attacked in Kagiso

A play date for young girls at a sports field in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, ended in tragedy after they were attacked and raped on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred midday as the six-year-olds played alongside some boys.

“The mother of one victim alleged that she was inside her shack with a friend when her daughter was playing in the yard. Her friend’s daughter also arrived and invited her daughter to a nearby ground to play,” he said.

“Some minutes later, their neighbour’s son came running to inform that they were playing with the two victims when an unknown man wearing a balaclava arrived. The man ordered the boys to go home as he took the victims with him towards the nearby bushes.”

The mother blew a whistle to alert the community.