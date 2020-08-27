Man beaten severely after two six-year-old girls attacked in Kagiso
A play date for young girls at a sports field in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, ended in tragedy after they were attacked and raped on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Capt Solomon Sibiya said the incident occurred midday as the six-year-olds played alongside some boys.
“The mother of one victim alleged that she was inside her shack with a friend when her daughter was playing in the yard. Her friend’s daughter also arrived and invited her daughter to a nearby ground to play,” he said.
“Some minutes later, their neighbour’s son came running to inform that they were playing with the two victims when an unknown man wearing a balaclava arrived. The man ordered the boys to go home as he took the victims with him towards the nearby bushes.”
The mother blew a whistle to alert the community.
“On arrival, they noticed one victim coming out of the bushes in tears and bleeding. The suspect was still continuing to rape another victim when residents pounced on him,” said Sibiya.
The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene, but was later caught at a nearby industrial area. He was attacked and assaulted by the community.
“The suspect was assaulted and the police called to the scene of the crime. He was later taken to a local hospital in a critical but stable condition. He sustained severe injuries to the head and upper body,” according to Sibiya.
The minors were also taken to hospital for examination and treatment.
Two counts of rape were opened at the Kagiso police station, and are being investigated by the family violence and sexual offences unit.
Police have urged members of the community to watch children like hawks.
“We must accept that there are cruel and dangerous individuals within our communities. We need to be always extra vigilant by watching our children like hawks every second and also educate our children not to associate or talk to strangers,” said station commander Brig Themba Maduna.