WATCH | Snow didn't get the memo about spring starting on Tuesday
Three days before September 1, often seen as the first day of spring, parts of SA resembled a winter wonderland on Saturday.
It's snowing at the top of Table Mountain. Footage courtesy of @TableMountainCa ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/JZeiqEYE8R— Love Cape Town (@lovecapetown) August 29, 2020
Snow fell on Table Mountain, as well as in high-lying towns such as Sutherland, in the Northern Cape, and Ceres, in the Western Cape.
“It’s official! It’s snowing on Table Mountain! Our team shot this video of the frosty winterland on top of our African Wonder this morning. Stay warm everyone!” said a post on the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Twitter account.
After a chilly Sunday and a wet and cold Monday, temperatures are expected to start rising from Tuesday.
Lots of snow currently falling at Rogge Cloof close Sutherland. pic.twitter.com/P5zbb1IX3L— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Lots of snow falling this morning in Sutherland from Reze Du Plessis. pic.twitter.com/SknDC8F0gM— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Snow in Ceres, Western Cape this morning. Pics: @DMatroosberg @TimesLIVE @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/x8GB5n0SgW— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 29, 2020
Lots of low-level snow has fallen in the Ceres area in the Western Cape as well.— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Sent in by Francios Hofmeester pic.twitter.com/PKBJys4Rus
Ceres se berge vanoggend met sy sneeulaag en dit reën nog steeds 📸 Stanley Hartzenberg #sprokiesmooi @SAWeatherServic @afriwx @JoelGuy_ @AnnetteBotha_WX @debeer_anika @Die_Burger @sabcnuus @zarsg @Themeteoguy @BOSBEER2006 @_ArriveAlive @AgriWesKaap @maroelamedia pic.twitter.com/83Adr7WjUI— Weernuus & Reënval in die RSA (WRR) (@ReenvalIn) August 29, 2020
Still lots of snow falling currently in Sutherland as sent in by Etienne pic.twitter.com/Ds9pOOahLf— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Etienne also sens us these beautiful pictures of snow in Sutherland at the moment. pic.twitter.com/pYMMDKS5G9— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
What an amazing video sent in by Chantel Fourie in Sutherland this mornings. This is so peaceful. pic.twitter.com/RJeBGC5nH8— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020
Rogge Cloof, Sutherland. 7:30. Sneeu val sterk. Corlia Janse v Rensburg pic.twitter.com/zKrNyHNFXA— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 29, 2020