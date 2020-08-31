Expelled pupil going back to school after giving birth

A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil who was barred from returning to school after giving birth is set to return to class after Sowetan's intervention.

The pupil, from Mtimandze Secondary School in Kamhlushwa, outside Malalane in Mpumalanga, was prevented from returning to school last week because she “fell pregnant and had a baby”.

The pupil, who attended school throughout her pregnancy, told Sowetan she was prevented from going back to class when schools reopened last week after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the school's principal said she had missed “too much work” while giving birth.