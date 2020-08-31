Expelled pupil going back to school after giving birth
A 17-year-old grade 11 pupil who was barred from returning to school after giving birth is set to return to class after Sowetan's intervention.
The pupil, from Mtimandze Secondary School in Kamhlushwa, outside Malalane in Mpumalanga, was prevented from returning to school last week because she “fell pregnant and had a baby”.
The pupil, who attended school throughout her pregnancy, told Sowetan she was prevented from going back to class when schools reopened last week after months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said the school's principal said she had missed “too much work” while giving birth.
“I’m very disappointed and frustrated. We have seen people attending school after giving birth, but I don’t know what’s wrong with me. The principal told me I have lost too much work, but the fact is there’s nothing I have lost because schools were closed. While schools were closed we had a group of friends with whom we shared work.
“Another line used when I was chased out is that I fell pregnant and had a baby. I don’t know how that affects my education. This is really depressing. I need to go back to school and finish so that I become a teacher,” she said.
Mpumalanga department of education spokesperson Jasper Zwane condemned the decision by the school, and said the pupil would return to classes.
“That’s unfortunate. That's not how we should treat learners. As we speak, the school is directed to allow the pupil back in class without delay and to support her like all other pupils,” said Zwane.
The pupil's father, Promise Mbebe, said his daughter fell pregnant last year and attended school until she gave birth at the end of February.
“She always attended school while pregnant. She gave birth at the end of February, and the next month school closed for the March holidays and for Covid-19.
“While at home my daughter always got school work and did it as required. But when all the grades returned, my daughter was told she can’t attend school because she fell pregnant. That’s unfair. She’s just a child who needs education and is keen to do that,” said Mbebe.
The school's principal, who introduced himself as Mr Maphosa, refused to comment when approached by Sowetan.