Gigaba’s high-rolling friend Peterson Siyaya ‘broke’

On his Instagram page, business owner Peterson Siyaya is a man with a taste for the finer things in life, from flashy clothes and watches to Louis Vuitton luggage and high-end sports cars.



But court papers reveal that the man drawn into the marital affairs of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, is out of work and penniless, and his businesses have failed...