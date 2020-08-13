Malusi Gigaba's suits paid for with Gupta cash, Zondo commission hears

He revealed how Gigaba always instructed his protectors not to record trips to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold in the log book.

The mystery witness said he had personally been in the protectors team escorting Gigaba to the Gupta residence on seven occasions - six of which he had been in the backup vehicle, while on one occasion he was the only one on duty.

“On one occasion I saw Mr Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko [and] Ben Ngubane within the premises as well. There was on one occasion the president of the republic Mr Jacob Zuma leaving the premises as we arrived,” he said.

“One day I was with the minister [Gigaba] when he opened the boot to take out money to buy us lunch. Inside the boot there was a sports bag he opened and there was a stack of R200 notes.”

He further claimed to have been witness to Gigaba paying for his suits and restaurant bill in cash allegedly given to him by the Guptas.

“He used to pay cash for his tailored suits in Sandton.”

The bodyguard was the third to testify at the commission on Thursday.

