Mtwalume activist arrested for march frustrated as her case drags on

Mtwalume activist Hlengiwe Gambushe says she is angered and hurt by her ongoing court battle, after she was arrested for leading a march that called for the police to take action against the killing of women in the area.

In July, hundreds of women took to the streets of Mtwalume, on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast, and marched to the local police station to demand action after three women had at the time been found murdered in the area.

Gambushe was later arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act because the march had more than 100 people.

“This thing makes me angry and disappointed. People are being killed in such a gruesome manner and I was just trying to make noise about it. We didn’t kill anyone, damage any cars or block roads we were just marching,” Gambushe told TimesLIVE after she appeared in court on Wednesday.

After the march and the discovery of two more bodies in August, police minister Bheki Cele as well as various members of the provincial government visited the area and promised to make changes to the Hibberdene police station.