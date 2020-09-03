Pupils not getting school meals because transport costs too much

For some pupils in Limpopo, transport to collect food at school costs more than the meal itself.

“Parents feel it is not economical to pay R20 to collect food from school. They prefer using the R20 to buy food rather than using it for transport,” said Francis Maluleke, school governing body chairperson at Rantshu Primary School in Mashashane.

When GroundUp visited, two volunteers who prepare meals for those at school were cleaning plates and large pots in a makeshift kitchen after the 10am break time. They explained that meals differ from day to day and typically include vegetables, rice, porridge, pumpkins and samp.

The department of education provides a food budget of R3.10 per pupil per day for primary schools and R3.59 for secondary school pupils.

Maluleke said at least 40 of the school’s 211 pupils did not receive meals regularly, as some lived as far as 8km from the school. He said they had been asking for scholar transport so that pupils who live far away can also benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).