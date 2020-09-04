Bloemfontein hit by spate of violent CIT robberies — all before teatime
Bloemfontein is busy mopping up after a spate of violent cash-in-transit robberies, seemingly committed by a single gang.
The Free State capital suffered two CIT incidents on Friday morning, and managed to catch five suspects — all before teatime.
National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said the first incident took place around 5.30am in Oliver Tambo Street near South Park.
She said a team consisting of Crime Intelligence, the Tactical Response Team and the Parkweg Hijacking Team reacted to a tip-off on a possible CIT robbery where an unknown vehicle was observed to have rammed an escort vehicle.
“The cash van continued on its route while the police confronted the suspects ... and a shoot-out ensued. The suspects fled the scene, leaving their vehicle ablaze.”
Police called for backup.
While pursuing the suspects they found a second crime scene where a CIT van had been robbed and set alight. Suspects had just fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
“One of the suspects’ vehicles was cornered by the police but the suspects then abandoned their getaway car and fled on foot. The members gave chase and arrested five suspects.”
According to Muridili, a suspect died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.
She said four vehicles, unlicensed firearms as well as some of the cash were recovered.
Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24, said five male security officers were also injured. Two security officers were found with minor injuries at the first scene.
“A bakkie and a light motor vehicle from the first incident were found parked in the intersection of Church and Rudolf Greyling [streets].
The second scene took place on the N6.
“Paramedics arrived on the [second] scene to find two bakkies in the middle of the road well alight. Bloemfontein fire services extinguished the blaze while ER24 medics tended to the patient. On assessment, medics found that three security officers had minor to moderate injuries.”
All five security officers were treated and transported to a private hospital for further care.
According to Muridili, the suspects will be appearing in court within 48 hours on charges that include CIT robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Meanwhile images of the scenes made their way on to social media:
💥 #CITRobbery - R38 between Badplaas and Barberton Mpumalanga. Injuries reported. Gang fled in three vehicles.@SAPoliceService where is the 72hrs Activation plan?? pic.twitter.com/pdfxHBTl70— STAY SAFE RSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) September 4, 2020
04/09/2020— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) September 4, 2020
Bloemfontein Ferreira road before N1 turn off:#CITRobbery
Cash Van bombed and burned, money taken. pic.twitter.com/eebwB4r0Ir
Five injured in cash-in-transit heist in Bloemfontein https://t.co/6g3HCzyP1S#ArriveAlive #CIT @ER24EMS pic.twitter.com/24JWsY2mTS— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 4, 2020
• Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects is encouraged to send tip-offs on the MySAPS APP or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.