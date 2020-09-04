Bloemfontein hit by spate of violent CIT robberies — all before teatime

While pursuing the suspects they found a second crime scene where a CIT van had been robbed and set alight. Suspects had just fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“One of the suspects’ vehicles was cornered by the police but the suspects then abandoned their getaway car and fled on foot. The members gave chase and arrested five suspects.”

According to Muridili, a suspect died in hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

She said four vehicles, unlicensed firearms as well as some of the cash were recovered.

Russel Meiring, spokesperson for ER24, said five male security officers were also injured. Two security officers were found with minor injuries at the first scene.

“A bakkie and a light motor vehicle from the first incident were found parked in the intersection of Church and Rudolf Greyling [streets].

The second scene took place on the N6.

“Paramedics arrived on the [second] scene to find two bakkies in the middle of the road well alight. Bloemfontein fire services extinguished the blaze while ER24 medics tended to the patient. On assessment, medics found that three security officers had minor to moderate injuries.”

All five security officers were treated and transported to a private hospital for further care.

According to Muridili, the suspects will be appearing in court within 48 hours on charges that include CIT robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

