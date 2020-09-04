Maidens will swap reeds for placards for their audience with Zulu king

For her final reed dance, KwaZulu-Natal maiden Palesa Zwane, 22, will not be surrounded by hundreds of fellow young women to participate in an age-old Zulu cultural rite of passage.

Instead of carrying a reed she will carry a placard calling for an end to gender-based violence (GBV) which she will present to the Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini, at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga on Saturday.

“I am happy because I was just complaining that I won't be able to go, and then out of so many people I was chosen,” said Zwane.

She is one of only 30 maidens selected to make the 3km trek to the Enyokeni Palace, in Nongoma, to present the king with placards instead of reeds at this year's annual cultural gathering.

Every spring‚ thousands of maidens usually descend on the palace, where virginity testing — ukuhlolwa kwezintombi, an ancient Zulu tradition regarded as an important rite of passage to womanhood — takes place.

Before embarking on the annual trek to Nongoma‚ the maidens are tested by elderly women days before the pilgrimage to Enyokeni, or to the Swazi queen mother’s Eludzidzini residence. Those who pass the test take pride in their status and are lauded by their community as izintombi nto‚ pure maidens.

This ancient Zulu practice was largely neglected by previous Zulu kings but was revived by Zwelithini in 1984.

The maidens who will be attending this year’s reed dance, which has been adjusted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, were selected because they are undergoing the processes of getting married, and this year will be their last year.

Zwane has been attending the reed dance for the past eight years, and said last year’s event was her favourite.