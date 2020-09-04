Special needs pupils return to classes without desks or windows

On a cold Wednesday morning this week, a group of grade 4 pupils at Tshilwavhusiku Razwimisani Special School, near Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, returned to classrooms - classrooms without desks.

Some classrooms are without window panes or flooring. Pupils have put up wooden boards against the cold air.

The A classroom, resembling a construction site, was meant to be completed two years ago, along with two other classrooms and an administration block.

Construction was abruptly halted in 2018, and the school governing body (SGB) members say they have unsuccessfully made several attempts to get answers from the provincial education department since then.